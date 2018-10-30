Win ARIANA GRANDE tickets before you can buy them!

Multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Grande announced “The Sweetener World Tour” is coming to Enterprise Center on Saturday, April 13th! FOX 2 wants you to win tickets before they go on sale Monday, 11/5 at 10am CT.

With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in pop music today. At age 25 she’s delivered three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 18 billion streams, in addition to nabbing four Grammy Award nominations and landing eight hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With 2016’s critically acclaimed Dangerous Woman, Grande both boldly defies expectation and reveals the full force of her voice (recently hailed as an “extraordinary, versatile, limitless instrument” upon Grande’s appearance on Time’s “100 Most Influential People” list).

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, November 1 at 10am local time through Saturday, November 3 at 10pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, November 5th at www.Ticketmaster.com .

