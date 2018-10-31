“A Girl Named C” tackles childhood sexual abuse at local film festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — "A Girl Named C" is one of the hundreds of films featured in this year's St Louis International Film Festival. It tackles the sensitive issue of child sexual abuse in the US. Experts say one in three girls are sexually assaulted before the age of 18—up to half of them by other children.

Susan D. Kidder, Executive Director of Safe Connections, joins the show to discuss the issue.

"A Girl Named C" will be shown Saturday, November 3 at 1 p.m. at the Zack. The St. Louis International Film Festival will be held in various venues in the metro area November 1-11.

For more information, visit their website.