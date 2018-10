Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The opening of the November portion of firearms deer hunting season—the biggest hunting season of the year—is a week from Saturday. It's also the third year the Missouri Department of Conservation is undertaking mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease, a fatal deer illness.

The MDC will be performing mandatory deer sampling for CWD Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 10-11.

Dan Zarlenga joins the show to update on the process.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov.