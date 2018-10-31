Former Vice President Joe Biden stumps for Illinois candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Former Vice President Joe Biden visited East St. Louis Wednesday afternoon while barnstorming for Democratic candidates.

A candidate for Illinois state senate took to the podium before Biden to talk about the “blue wave” of support he felt when campaigning in the summer heat, adding it’d be a shame to lose that now.

The former vice president visited southern Illinois to shore up that blue wave. The region may prove to be a key indicator if there is such a wave.

Biden was stumping for St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly in his uphill battle against two-term Republican Mike Bost. President Trump was here in southern Illinois over the weekend to campaign for Bost, so Democrats turned to the former vice president, who said in this age of President Trump that character is on the ballot.

Following Wednesday afternoon’s rally, the vice president traveled to Bridgeton, Missouri for a campaign event to help another candidate locked in a critical battle that may determine control of the Senate: Sen. Claire McCaskill.