Gas leak causes building evacuations in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police say there is a gas leak at 9th and Locust in downtown St. Louis. The streets are closed in the area of the leak.
The St. Louis Fire Department says that construction workers ruptured a 2” high-pressure gas line. Spire is working to stop the leak.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several buildings are being evacuated.
This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.
38.629056 -90.193999