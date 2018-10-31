Gas leak causes building evacuations in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police say there is a gas leak at 9th and Locust in downtown St. Louis. The streets are closed in the area of the leak.

The St. Louis Fire Department says that construction workers ruptured a 2” high-pressure gas line. Spire is working to stop the leak.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several buildings are being evacuated.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Gas leak prompts street closures, evacuations in downtown St. Louis pic.twitter.com/d5nKmYcSfR — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) October 31, 2018

Thanks! I believe everyone is fine. Was told a gas line was hit on Locust — Steph Kukuljan (@stlbizkukuljan) October 31, 2018

Something is up at Culinaria… gas leak? pic.twitter.com/CYIeJZ1bni — Mitch EaGAHles 🚍🌹👻 (@73_Carondelet) October 31, 2018