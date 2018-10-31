× Hawley noncommittal on Trump’s call to end birthright citizenship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley isn’t saying whether he supports President Donald Trump’s calls to end the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil, but says he opposes “chain migration.”

Hawley didn’t directly respond to reporters’ questions Wednesday on whether he agrees with Trump’s push to end what he terms “birthright citizenship.”

But Hawley said he opposes “chain migration.” Trump has also proposed ending most family-based immigration.

Trump is considering an executive action to curtail the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship even though most legal scholars say that would require a constitutional amendment.

Hawley is making a bid for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat. In a Wednesday statement, McCaskill said she doesn’t believe that “any President can change the Constitution through executive order.”