Jake Allen Returns to Blues Practice

Blues goalie Jake Allen returned to practice on Tuesday, October 31st, after suffering a concussion this past Saturday, October 27 in a Blues victory over Chicago. Allen was making a big save, when teammate Zach Sanford collided with Allen, Sanford was trying to get back to break up a two on one Blackhawks rush into the St. Louis zone. Allen left the game immediately after the collision and did not return to the game. He went into the NHL’s concussion protocol testing after leaving the game.

Allen and Sanford recalled the collision after Blues practice on Wednesday.

Allen was a full participant at practice on Wednesday. The Blues sent goalie Ville Husso back to their top minor league team, San Antonio, indicating that Allen is ready to return.

The Blues return to action on Thursday, November 1 when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. The team will make an announcement after their morning on Thursday and reveal if Allen will be in the net that night or if backup goalie Chad Johnson will get the start.