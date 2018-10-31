× Money Saver – Light up the sky at Brookdale Farms Lantern Fest

ST. LOUIS – Take in the beautiful sight of lanterns lighting up the night sky and save.

This Saturday, November 3 Brookdale farms in Eureka is hosting the Lantern fest.

You can get half off from $70 ticket when you enter a coupon code. The pass includes a lantern, marker and s’mores ingredients.

Children three and under are free, ages four to twelve can get in with a $15 kids pass and gain entry to bounce houses, face painting and more.

There will be music, dancing, and food. Parking is extra.

CODE: LF50

