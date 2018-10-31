× Police say 1 fatally shot in car outside Moline City Hall

MOLINE, Ill. — Police say one person was killed outside a northwestern Illinois community’s City Hall in a shooting that officers here from inside their nearby station.

Moline police Detective Michael Griffin says officers heard about eight gunshots about 10 a.m. Wednesday and found a man dead inside a car behind City Hall.

Griffin says investigators believe shots were fired by someone in another car who fled the scene and that the shooting didn’t have any involvement with city government. He says shots were also fired at one or more of the vehicles involved at another downtown site before the gunfire near City Hall.

No arrests were immediately made and police were seeking information from witnesses.

Police closed off some streets near City Hall while gathering evidence.