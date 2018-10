× Police summoned to homicide in Academy-Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police homicide detectives have been called the 5000 block of Maple Avenue in the Academy-Sherman Park neighborhood.

The call came in around 4:45 pm for a sudden death and was later reclassified as a homicide.

Police now say an unidentified man was walking down Maple when he was shot.

Evidence technicians along with a dozen detectives are on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.