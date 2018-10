Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of two great walks that took place over this past weekend. The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk occurred on Saturday, October 27th, followed by the Walk 2 End Alzheimer's on Sunday, October 28th.

Both walks raised money for research to end Breast Cancer and Alzheimer's and to show that no one walks through this fight alone.

Visit MakingStridesWalk.org and ALZ.org/walk for more information or to make a donation.