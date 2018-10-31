× Secretary of state urges safe driving during trick-or-treat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is urging motorists to slow down and use caution as children take to the streets for Halloween trick-or-treating.

White says five people died in Illinois automobile accidents the past two Halloweens. He reminded motorists Tuesday that pint-sized ghosts, witches and skeletons will be out and about Wednesday for trick-or-treating. He says drivers should slow down as children will be crossing streets.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that three fatalities occurred last Halloween. There were two in 2016.

White says distracted driving is dangerous. Texting while driving is illegal, as are phone conversations that are not hands-free. He says adults who plan to celebrate with alcohol should use public transportation, a ride-sharing service or designate a sober driver.