Silver Dollar and Rare Coin Expo coming to St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — There's a fabulous free auction and coin rolling into the St. Charles Convention Center and Clay Teague of Scotsman Coins knows a thing or two about it.

There will be a big coin show, The Silver Dollar and Rare Coin Expo at the St. Charles Convention Center. The event will be providing free parking and free admission. The event will run November 1-3 and the times will be Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. It is sure to be fun for the whole family with over 100 national dealers in attendance to appraise your coins and currency.

For more information on the event, visit their website.