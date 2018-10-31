× Son, daughter oppose father’s election to Missouri House

LIBERTY, Mo. — The son and daughter of a Missouri House candidate are urging voters not to elect him.

Emily and Andy West say their father, 64-year-old Steve West, is racist, homophobic and opposes Jews and Muslims.

Steve West gained attention after winning the GOP primary in August for a northwest Missouri House seat by nearly 25 points over three other candidates. Missouri Republican leaders quickly distanced themselves from West after word spread that he often espoused racism and other bigoted views on a radio show.

The Kansas City Star reports Andy West said his dad’s ideology is pure hatred and electing him to the Legislature would legitimize his views.

The elder West said Monday that he doesn’t judge people by race or color but does object to some ideologies on principle.