Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Free dental care for veterans is available in st. Louis Saturday, November 3

The St. Louis Dental Center will offer dental screenings and exam in efforts to address disparities in oral health care in our region.

Veteran Dr. Herbert Silva with St. Louis Dental Center discusses more.

St. Louis Dental Center

Saturday, Nov. 3rd

7:30am to 11:00am

1500 Park Avenue

First come, first served basis

Please bring a photo ID and your veteran certification (DD-214) or VA card.