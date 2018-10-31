The Repertory Theatre opens 2018-2019 season with “Admissions”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is kicking off its 2018-2019 studio theatre season with "Admissions," Joshua Harmon's 2018 Drama Desk Award Winner for Outstanding Play. Directed by Steven Woolf, it's a biting piece of theatre with acidic humor that goes straight for the throat. The show is running now through November 11th.

Joining the show are two of the play's actors, Henny Russell and R. Ward Duffy.

Ticket prices range from $46 to $71. Show times are Tuesday, Wednesdays and Sunday evenings at 7 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays and selected Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. Matinee performances are Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.