Will rain interrupt Trick-or-Treating this evening?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Everyone has a close eye on the forecast for Wednesday evening, with a question about whether or not it’ll rain for Trick-or-Treating.

For the metro, it looks like we’ll get through the trick-or-treating hours dry. However, for our southern counties, expect some spotty light rain around through the evening.

Spooky clouds around and definitely cool for the entire region with temperatures in the low to mid 50°s but wind chills in the mid to upper 40°s.

Rain chances increase again late tonight, especially along and south of I-70.

