You Paid For It goes along with Chief Hayden to hear feedback from St. Louis residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team shadowed Chief John Hayden as he hit the streets to get feedback from residents.

He went into a southside neighborhood plagued by crime. Chief Hayden told Elliott Davis he believes that at year's end murders will be less than last year.

Chief Hayden hit the streets with his Mobile Office bearing his name. It has a tent and a table and chairs for residents to visit. If they still don't come to him the Chief goes door to door to talk to the residents of the neighborhood.

The day Investigator Elliott Davis was with him he went to south St. Louis where he got an earful from residents. Most of the comments were positive.

But there was one woman who told the Chief to make her neighborhood safer.

Chief Hayden says he's making progress. He says violent crime is down including murders which are down 9 over last year.

There have been 157 murders so far this year compared to 168 this time a year ago.

Still, the Chief admits many people still don't feel safe. He says violence like that this week where 4 people were killed including a retired police officer does more to shape opinions than raw numbers.