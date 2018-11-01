Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election
Ben & Jerry’s releases Pecan Resist flavor, ahead of the midterm elections

ST. LOUIS - Ben and Jerry's is scooping its way into the political discussion ahead of the midterm election with a new statement flavor;  "Pecan Resist." It is a part of the company`s campaign to "lick injustice."

The flavor is meant to criticize some of President Trump's policies against racial and gender equality. Ben and Jerry's is also donating $100,000  to groups that raise awareness of inequality.

The flavor is made of chocolate ice cream, white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts, and fudge-covered almonds.