Candidates continue to hit campaign trail hard across Missouri

ST. LOUIS - The race between Clair Mccaskill and Josh Hawley for the Senate seat is one of the biggest in the nation.

Attorney General Josh Hawley will hit the campaign trail Thursday with President Donald Trump. The two will be campaigning together in Columbia Missouri. The ‘Make America Great Again’ event starts at 6:30 P.M. at the Columbia Regional Airport, hanger 350.

Thursday afternoon Senator Clair McCaskill will start her second day of campaigning in the St. Louis area. Former Vice President Joe Biden joined her on the campaign trail Wednesday.

At 1:00 p.m. she will kick off her ‘Fighting For You’ event where she will be talking about what is at stake for Missourians ahead of the election. The event is at the south St. Louis Coordinated Field Office at 4620 Hampton Avenue.

