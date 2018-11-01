ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The changing weather of fall brings with it cooler temperatures and lower humidity which can be very drying to your skin. Experts say you should change your skin care routine to accommodate the fall and winter seasons which can be brutal on your complexion.
Changing your skincare routine to match the fall and winter
