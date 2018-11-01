St. Louis car crash victim rescued after fall from bridge into the Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man was rescued after an accident Thursday at around 8:30am on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. The Coast Guard was called to search for the victim after the person fell 100 feet into the Mississippi River. He was wearing a hospital gown during the crash. St. Louis Firefighters say the man jumped.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on the bridge. The airbags were deployed in the cars. Oil could be seen spilling from the car’s engines onto the wet pavement. Traffic was backed up in the area as first responders attempted to determine what happened and clear the accident scene.

St. Louis Marine Taskforce Firefighter divers were sent into the water to find the man. The man was rescued by boat just south of the Poplar Street Bridge. The river can be very dangerous near St. Louis. The rain has also put a lot of debris into the water. The confluence of Mississippi and Missouri Rivers is just north of town. The man was in the swift river water for at least 20 minutes. He was taken to the shore by a vessel near the Gateway Arch.

Police say the accident victim has non-life threatening injuries and was conscious when rescued. He is being treated for his injuries at an area hospital after being taken from the area by ambulance.

Watch the rescue here: