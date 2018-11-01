× CVS tests membership that offers free prescription delivery and other savings

ST. LOUIS – CVS is testing a subscription service that offers free delivery of prescription drugs as well as other perks.

The new membership program, called Carepass, is being tested in Boston. For $48 a year, you can get free delivery on most prescriptions and online purchases.

You also get a 20 percent discount on all CVS brands.

CVS is hoping to rival Amazon which acquired online pharmacy start-up Pill-Pack this year.