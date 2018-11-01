× Edwardsville High School evacuated after written threat

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. – Administrators added additional security after threatening statement written on an Edwardsville High School bathroom stall. A statement from the school says they became aware of the threat at around 10:25am Thursday.

The Edwardsville Police Department is investigating the credibility of the threat.

The school was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Students say the school is sending them home early.

This note was sent to parents:

Dear parents,

This morning at approximately 10:25, we became aware of a threatening statement that was written on a bathroom stall. We take all threat seriously and began investigating the situation immediately. As a precautionary response, we are evacuating the building and moving all students to wrestling center and aquatic center. Please do not come to the Sports Complex to pick up your student. The credibility of the threat has not been substantiated and the Edwardsville Police Department is leading the investigation. We will provide more information as we determine the status of the threat.

Dr. Dennis Cramsey