Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - He played in the NFL, which was somewhat amazing since he didn't even start in college. And for one fall, Samkon Gado was an unlikely star for the Green Bay Packers.

The former NFL player's focus is now on medicine. Gado is a fourth-year resident at SSM St. Louis University Medical School, with hopes of returning to Nigeria to make a difference.

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has his story.