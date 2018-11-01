Free teen defensive driver program at Gateway Motorsports Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Il. — Local teens can register for the free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe), taking place at Gateway Motorsports Park on November 3 and 4. B.R.A.K.E.S. was established by Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two teenage sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a car crash in 2008.

Matt Reilly, Director of Operations for B.R.A.K.E.S., joins the show to further explain the program.

For more information, visit www.putonthebrakes.org.