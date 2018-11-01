× Garth Brooks announces tour date in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Garth Brooks is coming to the Dome at America’s Center!

Brooks took to Twitter Thursday morning to announce his 2019 North American stadium tour would kick off on Saturday, March 9 in St. Louis.

There are five cities on the tour on sale before Christmas.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit.

Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or call Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or through the Ticketmaster app.