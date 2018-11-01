× Hawley: Voters will soon call McCaskill ‘fired’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley says that on Election Day, voters are going to call his opponent, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, “fired.”

Hawley said Thursday at a rally with President Donald Trump in Columbia that McCaskill wanted Missourians to call Hillary Clinton “Madam President.” He says McCaskill has spent a lifetime in politics “just like Hillary.”

Trump says he doesn’t want anything to go awry on Tuesday, Election Day, so he’s returning to Missouri before the election to drum up votes for Hawley.

The Missouri Senate contest is one of the tightest in the nation.