Man tries to crawl away during MetroLink beating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — MetroLink surveillance video captured images of a man dragged back to escape a beating on the train. His wallet was also stolen. Now, Ernest Darnell Johnson, 20, faces robbery and kidnapping after the incident.

Court documents say a man was involved in a dispute with a group of people riding the train on October 2, 2018. The incident happened in the 300 block of North 8th Street in downtown St. Louis.

Johnson and others stomped, kicked, and punched the victim. When the victim tried to crawl off of the MetroLink to escape the attack, the group pulled him back onto the train.

The victim has scratches and cuts from the attack.