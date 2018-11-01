Newly renovated Soldiers Memorial Military Museum set to reopen November 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Soldier Memorial Military Museum will soon be reopening its doors after a two-year $30 million renovations. The facility closed in 2015 when the Missouri Historical Society took over the property and started repairs.

The museum is ADA compliant with accessible ramps, power-assist automatic doors, and family-assist restrooms. Inside, visitors will be able to see new exhibits highlighting the country’s military history in addition to that of woman and minorities.

The facility is also ready for hot summer months as it is now equipped with an HVAC system.

Doors will reopen on Saturday, Nov 3.