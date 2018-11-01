Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election

No need to upgrade, more Americans are sticking with their old phones

November 1, 2018

ST. LOUIS – Turns out, having the latest and greatest technology may not be worth the price.

A new study from The Wall Street Journal says Americans are waiting longer than ever to upgrade their smartphone. Something iPhone and Android users actually agree on.

Many say keeping up with the latest phone versions is too expensive. Tech experts say the average customer is waiting nearly three years to upgrade.

Apple’s latest iPhone 10s  costs a whopping $1,100. The Samsung Galaxy S9 could cost you as much as $930.