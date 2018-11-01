× Political money in state-level campaigns exceeds $2B

Even with control of Congress at stake in next week’s elections, state-level politics are attracting plenty of political money.

Candidates for governor, state legislature and other state positions this year have brought in more than $2 billion in contributions. That nearly matches the amount raised so far by congressional candidates.

The races for governor in Illinois and Florida are both among the eight most expensive governor’s races on record. Florida is a swing state with a competitive race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

In Illinois, two wealthy candidates have spent over $200 million, most of it from their personal fortunes.