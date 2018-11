Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is time to rock! Crank those tunes, sit down and start rocking 4 relief this Saturday, November 3 all around the St Louis area. The grandchildren of the late Mehlville and Metro West Fire Chief Jim Silvernail are getting things started.

Rockin' 4 Relief 2017 in St. Louis raised $16,900 giving totaling more than $30,000 for the year and nearly $164,000 total since 2009!

For more information visit: www.Rockin4relief.Com