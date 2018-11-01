Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election

Scam artists using the election to take advantage of consumers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Political watchers say Tuesday, November 6th could be one of the most important mid-term elections in recent memory.  Consumer experts say scam artists could take advantage of the big event.  The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers to several scams that play off the non-stop election hype dominating the airwaves, news and social media.