Fatal shooting at Dollar General Store in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Dollar General Store Thursday afternoon. The store is located at the corner of Grand and Kossuth.

The suspect is male with a medium build, wearing a baseball cap with a red bill, dark blue hooded sweatshirt, purple or blue sweatpants, and sunglasses. He had a black and silver handgun with an extended magazine. He was last seen running south.

According to witnesses, the suspect walked into this store, told the workers he was going to rob the store and fired several shots. One of those shots hit the worker.

When police arrived, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was not conscious and was not breathing. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding this incident or suspect. You can remain anonymous.