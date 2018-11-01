× Uber launches ‘Ride Pass’ monthly subscription

ST. LOUIS – Never again be surprised by uber’s unexpected surge pricing.

The ride-sharing company announced a monthly subscription service that allows users to avoid upcharges during peak times.

The plan is called Ride-Pass, and it starts at $14.99 a month. The subscription locks inconsistent, flat-rate prices for each ride.

It’s currently available in Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando, Miami, and Austin, Texas.

No word if uber plans on expanding to more cities.