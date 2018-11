Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where the Pavement Ends is one of the hundreds of films in this year's St. Louis International Film Festival. It focuses on the emotionally charged relationship between historically black Kinlock and its formally all white neighbor, Ferguson.

Suburban Avenue in Kinlock served as a blockade between the two communities to prevent easy access to Ferguson. Where the Pavement Ends tells the story of two neighboring towns that were worlds apart.