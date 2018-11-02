Suspects run after police chase ends near Hyde Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are in the 3800 block of Blair near Hyde Park in North City investigating an apparent chase that ended there. A silver compact car hit an electric utility pole after the chase. One suspect is in custody.

According to authorities, an officer has a cut to his leg after a foot pursuit. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Witnesses say that other suspects ran from the vehicle. Police are still searching for them.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown because of the police chase. The lockdown is now over.

FOX 2 reporter Derrion Henderson is on the scene working to learn more details.

HAPPENING NOW – St. Louis police are near Hyde Park in North City investigating an apparent chase that ended here. We’re working to learn more details. pic.twitter.com/KaJhc4kzil — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) November 2, 2018