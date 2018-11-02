SAN JOSE, Ca. – An unidentified cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers was photographed kneeling during the national anthem at Thursday evening’s “Battle of the Bay” between the Oakland Raiders and the Niners at Levi’s Stadium. Maria Medina reports
49ers Cheerleader Takes a Knee During Anthem at Battle of the Bay
