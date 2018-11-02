Crime + Punishment director discusses how his film changed NYPD quotas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Crime + Punishment is a documentary that puts a laser-sharp focus on New York City Police amid a landmark class-action lawsuit over illegal policing quotas.

It follows the real-life struggles of black and latino whistleblower cops and the young minorities they were pressured to arrest. Following the release of this film the NYPD instituted mandatory "no quota" training for all of its officers.

Director Stephen Maing is in town for the St. Louis International Film Festival. He talks about the movie before tonight's screening.

Screening: Crime + Punishment

Friday, Nov 2 at 7:30pm

Washington University / Brown Hall

St. Louis International Film Festival