× Fabbri Returns, Blues Win 5-3

Blues forward Robby Fabbri returned to the ice for the first time in 635 days and helped St. Louis to a 5-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Fabbri notched an assist on his first shift of the night in setting up Oskar Sundqvist for the first of his two goals on the night. Fabbri had been out with his second knee operation. For Sundqvist, he had scored two goals in his first 72 NHL games. He scored twice in the victory over the Knights.

Vladimir Tarasenko added a power play goal and Colton Parayko an even strength tally along with Sundqvist’s second goal of the game for a three goal outburst in the second period to build a 4-2 Blues lead. Tyler Bozak added an insurance goal in the third period to finish the scoring at 5-3.

Jake Allen stopped 31 of 34 shots to get the win in goal for the Note.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fabbri and Sundqvist had these comments after the Blues first back to back wins of the young season. The Blues record now stands at 4-4-3 on the year.