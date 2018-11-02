Fall colors peaking in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO - Despite the recent wind, the trees are putting on quite the show across the St. Louis region right now. In the Land of Lincoln, things are right on schedule. The Illinois Department of Conservation says colors peak by late October or early November in the southern third of the state. The Missouri Department of Conservation says peak color in the show me state is usually around mid-October but things are behind schedule this year.

One of the best places to see the fall foliage is the great river road from Alton to Grafton, IL. This weekend, the bluffs will be full of color and you can take in the Grafton Towboat Festival at the end of your drive.

In Missouri, visit Castlewood State Park and check out the bluffs of the Meramec or just take a drive down 141 in west St. Louis County.

Recent gusty winds have stripped the leaves from most of the ashes and elms, but sugar maples remain vibrant yellow, orange, and red. Oak, dogwoods, and sweet gums also remain in full color.

Any place with mature trees is a great place to enjoy the fall color, like the Missouri Botanical Garden or your neighborhood park. Another great spot? Cemeteries. Historic ones, like Bellefontaine Cemetery, often offer guided tours.