Fire reported at Bridgeton Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Pattonville fire crews responded to reports of a fire at Bridgeton Landfill site late Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Republic Services, which owns the Bridgeton Landfill, said work crews assisted firefighters in extinguishing “an infrastructure fire.”

No injuries were reported.

Republic Services issued the following statement Friday evening about the fire:

“Following the site’s incident management plan, landfill technicians immediately notified first responders and relevant regulators. They then proactively shut-off all possible points of oxygen intrusion, as well as the flare system, out of an abundance of caution. The site’s air quality monitors were operating throughout the incident.

“The landfill team advises the surrounding community there could be a potential for off-site odor while site systems are inspected and repaired.

“The team would like to thank the Pattonville and Robertson Fire Departments for their swift response.”