UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Hopcat offers one of the best beer selection in St. Louis, with 80 beers on tap. This weekend they are having your biggest event of the year, Morning Wood And Wild. It is a celebration of barrel-aged, sour, and wild beer to support local breweries.

HopCat - 6135 Delmar Blvd. St Louis 63130

Sunday, November 4, 2018

10 a.m. - midnight

Phone: (314) 582-3201