Long lines for absentee voting in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County is seeing record numbers of early absentee voting for the 2018 midterm elections. People reported waiting more than an hour to vote in south county, one of four stations for in-person absentee voting.

An election official told Fox2/News 11 two key factors have been causing the long waits.

One has been the sheer number of voters. More than 30,000 had voted absentee in the county by 3 p.m. Friday. During the last midterm elections in 2014, the grand total was 18,003.

A second factor has been the lack of paper ballots.

All early in-person absentee voting has to be done on electronic voting machines, the official said. With all of its different municipalities, St. Louis County has 130 different ballots. There's no way to supply and staff each of the 4 stations to handle all of those ballots.

St. Louis County is the only county in the state with multiple locations for early, in person, absentee voting. So, other counties, including the City of St. Louis are not seeing such heavy traffic, the official said.

The four stations in St. Louis County will be open again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.