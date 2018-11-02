Missouri men accused of brutal assault for white supremacist gang

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Four Missouri men accused of a brutal assault in 2013 now face federal indictments. Investigators say they committed the crime to either join or advance within the white supremacist gang Aryan Circle.

Daniel Jerome, 31, of Wentzville, Thomas Wilson, 43, of Villa Ridge, Thomas Tisher, 34, of St Louis, and Dustin Haney, 28, of Hermann have all been indicted on aggravated assault and gun charges. All but Jerome have been arrested.

The federal indictment says the four men assaulted someone in Jefferson County in November of 2013. No other details of the attack were provided by authorities.