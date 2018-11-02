× Woman found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of 14th street at the Murphy Blair housing complex around 7:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found the female victim deceased from a gunshot wound.

Two toddlers were inside the home at the time.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.