× Retired St. Louis Police Sergeant Ralph Harper laid to rest Firday

ST. LOUIS – Funeral services will be held Friday, November 2 for retired St. Louis Police Sergeant Ralph Harper.

At the time Police Chief John Hayden spoke highly of Sergeant Ralph Harper’s 35 years of service. All combined Harper`s family has more than 200 years` worth of law enforcement experience.

The 67-year-old retired sergeant tragically loss his life Monday, October 29 during an attempted robbery in the 3100 block of Lackland near Tower Grove Park. Two teenage males, ages 15 and 16, are charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

Visitation services were held Thursday at Kutis Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church located in south city, following the service.

Sergeant Harper will be buried at the Resurrection Cemetery.

At today’s visitation we remember & honor retired Sgt. Ralph Harper. He fought violence fairly & professionally for 33 yrs. Monday his life was tragically taken by armed teens in attempted carjacking. My heart breaks for the pain and anguish of his family, friends, and the @SLMPD — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) November 1, 2018