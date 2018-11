Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Subaru and Toyota are recalling 165,000 cars in the U.S.

A defect could lead to engines stalling. The recall covers about 140,000 Subaru vehicles in the U.S. and about 25,000 of Toyota's Scion brand vehicles.

The recalled models include certain versions of the 2012-to-2014 Subaru Impreza 4D, the 2012-to-2013 Subaru Impreza 5D, the 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek, the 2013 Subaru BRZ and the 2013 Scion FR-S.