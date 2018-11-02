Tim’s Travels: The “Great Candy Exchange” is back!
ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is live at the Kids` Museum St. Louis trading in his Halloween candy, for fun!
HealthWorks! Kids` Museum St. Louis is its annual Great Candy Exchange allowing children to exchange portions of unopened Halloween candy for chances to win a variety of prize packages that encourage healthy habits and active play.
The Great Candy Exchange
Healthworks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis
Sunday, November 4
12 pm – 4 pm
1100 Macklind Ave.
38.627591 -90.274182