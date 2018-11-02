Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election

Tim’s Travels: The “Great Candy Exchange” is back!

Posted 7:15 am, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 07:19AM, November 2, 2018

ST. LOUIS –  Tim Ezell is live at the Kids` Museum St. Louis trading in his Halloween candy, for fun!

HealthWorks! Kids` Museum St. Louis is its annual Great Candy Exchange allowing children to exchange portions of unopened Halloween candy for chances to win a variety of prize packages that encourage healthy habits and active play.

 

The Great Candy Exchange
Healthworks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis
Sunday, November 4
12 pm – 4 pm
1100 Macklind Ave.