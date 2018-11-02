× Tim’s Travels: The “Great Candy Exchange” is back!

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is live at the Kids` Museum St. Louis trading in his Halloween candy, for fun!

HealthWorks! Kids` Museum St. Louis is its annual Great Candy Exchange allowing children to exchange portions of unopened Halloween candy for chances to win a variety of prize packages that encourage healthy habits and active play.

The Great Candy Exchange

Healthworks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis

Sunday, November 4

12 pm – 4 pm

1100 Macklind Ave.